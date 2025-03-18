Mumbai airport wants domestic passengers to pay a user development fee

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport in the country's financial capital, has proposed introducing a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 325 on every departing domestic passenger and increasing the UDF for international passengers to Rs 650, more than three times the current rate.

To balance the impact of the increased UDF, Adani Group-led MIAL said it has also proposed a reduction of approximately 35 per cent in aircraft landing and parking charges. The tariff proposal, submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), aims to fund infrastructure and technological enhancements at the airport.

AERA will soon make a final decision on the tariffs airlines and passengers will pay MIAL during the fourth control period, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Currently, there is no UDF on domestic passengers, while each international passenger pays a UDF of Rs 187 at Mumbai airport.

MIAL stated that the 35 per cent reduction in landing and parking charges is expected to positively impact airfares from Mumbai, enabling airlines to manage costs more efficiently and maintain competitive ticket prices. The operator stated that the Yield Per Passenger (YPP) at Mumbai airport currently stands at Rs 285 and should now be revised to Rs 332, representing an 18 per cent increase, in line with AERA's consultation paper issued on March 10. YPP is calculated by dividing total passenger-related revenue by the total number of passengers. The increase in YPP is primarily driven by the revised UDF structure.

Mumbai airport has two terminals—T1 and T2, with T1 comprising three buildings: T1A, T1B, and T1C. T1 is scheduled to be demolished in November this year. The demolition of Terminal 1 at Mumbai International Airport is "necessary" to ensure public safety, AERA stated in its March 10 paper, after a site visit and an IIT Bombay audit, which found corrosion, seepage, and cracks in the terminal. T1 and T2 currently have an annual passenger handling capacity of 15 million and 40 million passengers, respectively. MIAL stated that T1's reconstruction is expected to be completed by September 2028. During the reconstruction phase, about 5 million passengers from T1 will be shifted to T2, while the remaining 10 million passengers will be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport.

The Navi Mumbai airport, being built by MIAL's subsidiary, is expected to start commercial flight operations in June this year. In 2023-24, Mumbai airport handled 52.8 million passengers, and MIAL expects a similar number in 2024-25. MIAL plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in infrastructure development at the airport. The operator anticipates recovering Rs 7,600 crore in revenue from an estimated 229 million passengers in the fourth control period. The proposed tariff structure aligns with other major airports in India and aims to enhance revenue stability while improving passenger experience, MIAL noted. “The new tariff structure proposes a strategic shift in the revenue mix, with an increase in UDF while reducing landing and parking charges. This will ensure that Mumbai airport remains a competitive and attractive aviation hub for travellers,” the airport operator added.

Meanwhile, GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Delhi airport, is also in discussions with AERA to decide the aeronautical tariffs for the fourth control period. It has proposed charging an increased UDF based on the time of travel and class of passenger. Currently, all departing domestic and international passengers pay a flat UDF of Rs 129 at Delhi airport. In its proposal to AERA, DIAL has suggested that business and first-class passengers should pay Rs 1,620 as UDF in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and Rs 860 in 2027-28 and 2028-29. For departing international economy and premium economy travellers, the proposed UDF is Rs 810 in 2025-26 and 2026-27, reducing to Rs 430 in 2027-28 and 2028-29.