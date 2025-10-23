Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning (October 23) at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, according to a PTI report. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The blaze originated at the building located on SV Road in Behrampada, near Gandhi School in Jogeshwari West. Authorities received the first alert at 10:51 am, and by 11:17 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had classified the incident as a Level-III fire.

A civic official said that around 10–15 people are stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe. The rescue operation is underway,” he added. Firefighters, along with police personnel, ambulance teams, and Public Works Department (PWD) staff promptly reached the site to manage the emergency and prevent the fire from spreading.