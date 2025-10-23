Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Firefighters and civic teams rushed to the site; no casualties were reported

A fire broke out at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area (Image source: X/ANI)
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
A major fire broke out on Thursday morning (October 23) at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, according to a PTI report. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. 
The blaze originated at the building located on SV Road in Behrampada, near Gandhi School in Jogeshwari West. Authorities received the first alert at 10:51 am, and by 11:17 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had classified the incident as a Level-III fire.
 
Firefighters, along with police personnel, ambulance teams, and Public Works Department (PWD) staff promptly reached the site to manage the emergency and prevent the fire from spreading. 
A civic official said that around 10–15 people are stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe. The rescue operation is underway,” he added.
 
At least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, a fire brigade official was quoted as saying.
  Further information about the incident, including the cause of the fire, is awaited.
   

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

