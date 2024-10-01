As Coldplay prepares to perform at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, Navi Mumbai is buzzing with excitement — and skyrocketing hotel rates! The iconic British rock band’s sold-out concerts have sent room tariffs soaring at top hotels. In fact, the Courtyard by Marriott Navi Mumbai is already fully booked for the concert dates, reflecting the massive demand.





Coldplay fever: Hotels near concert venue charge Rs 5 lakh for 3 nights The Fern Residency Turbhe offers accommodations at a steep rate of Rs 2,36,943 (including taxes) for a two-night stay during the concert dates. Meanwhile, the Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai charges Rs 1,35,700 (including taxes) for January 21, the date of the third concert. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the enthusiasm isn't solely for Coldplay; India's passion for music is driving a significant increase in bookings for major musical events. Travel industry experts report that online searches for concert-related travel experiences in India and abroad have surged by three to five times, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report quoted Monisha Dewan, vice president of sales and distribution for South Asia at Marriott International, as saying that whenever a popular artist performs in a city, there is a noticeable spike in hotel demand, and concerts by Ed Sheeran in Mumbai or Taylor Swift's performance in Tokyo have previously demonstrated this trend.

Monisha Dewan further said that they expect a similar surge with Coldplay's performance in Navi Mumbai, highlighting the city's significant infrastructure development and the readiness of international hotel brands to accommodate the expected influx of fans and global travellers at various price points.

Recently, Thomas Cook India organised a music concert bonding trip for a father and daughter to Los Angeles for Rs 14 lakh.

More From This Section

The report quoted Rajeev Kale, president and country head for holidays, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and visa at Thomas Cook India, as saying that there has been a growing interest from our corporate MICE segments, as companies plan incentive trips around music events, whether it’s for Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, or Karan Aujla.

Kale further said that concerts by artists like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran are highly sought after among India’s younger demographics, particularly Gen Z and millennials.

Rise in flight bookings for concerts

For the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in November and December, RateGain Travel Technologies is witnessing a remarkable 295 per cent increase in flight bookings for Hyderabad and 281 per cent for Guwahati, the report said.

Manoj Adlakha, founder and CEO of luxury lifestyle management firm RedBeryl, noted a significant rise in concert bookings among his clients over the past year. There has been a surge in requests for VIP concert experiences, backstage access, and private meet-and-greet opportunities as clients seek unique, immersive experiences, he said.

He further said that exclusive international events like Coachella, Tomorrowland, and the Cannes Film Festival are increasingly popular, with clients opting for VIP access, private suites, and afterparty invitations.