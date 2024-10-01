Want women to thrive at work? It's all about belonging, says new report

What’s the secret to women thriving at work? It’s not just opportunities or perks—it’s belonging. India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024 Report, released by Great Place To Work, unveils a game-changing insight: women who feel they truly belong in their workplace are 6.2 times more likely to describe it as “great” and 3.1 times more likely to experience career growth. This powerful sense of belonging is helping break down the barriers women face in leadership and representation across industries.

While women’s workforce representation grew steadily between 2021 and 2023, reaching 26 per cent, progress has plateaued in 2024. The report shows that male-dominated fields like technology and manufacturing still have work to do, but sectors like education, non-profits, and charity organisations are setting the standard with nearly 50 per cent female representation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report stresses that leadership development is key. Despite an 11 per cent gap between mid-level managers and female CEOs, companies that invest in women-specific leadership programmes are seeing real change. Mentorship and sponsorship are helping women climb the ladder with confidence.

Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work, India, emphasised the importance of fostering inclusion: "In today’s dynamic business landscape, we’ve long recognised that when people feel truly supported and valued, businesses don’t just survive—they thrive. This rings especially true for women in the workplace."

Singh also warned of the challenges ahead: “Despite years of progress, women's representation in the workforce has plateaued at 26 per cent, with a mere 16 per cent in executive or C-level positions. More concerning is the declining workplace sentiment among women, signalling a growing disconnect in their work environments. Our research unequivocally shows that when women experience a sense of belonging, they are six times more likely to consider their workplace great. This stark statistic underscores the immense potential waiting to be unlocked in organisations that prioritise inclusivity and equality."

Launching India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024 Report, Singh also applauded the winning companies: “To all the winners: congratulations on setting the gold standard. Your commitment to fostering environments where women feel valued, heard, and empowered serves as an inspiration and a call to action for us all. Together, let's continue to build workplaces where every individual, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential.”

The best workplaces for women, recognised for their exceptional culture, include:



Large-size organisations:

Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

Ford Motor Private Limited

Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited

Mid-size organisations:

Pitney Bowes India Private Limited

Coca-Cola India Private Limited

ABC Consultants Private Limited