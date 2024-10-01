Workplace stress on the rise: 64% of young professionals feeling the heat

India's young professionals are sounding the alarm on workplace stress, and the numbers are impossible to ignore. According to the Emotional Wellness State of Employees Report from wellness platform YourDOST, an overwhelming 64 per cent of employees aged 21 to 30 are battling high stress levels. These findings expose a growing mental health crisis in the workforce, as younger employees face mounting pressures both on and off the job.

The report, which surveyed over 5,000 employees across industries, also reveals that the workplace has become a battleground for mental and emotional well-being, with stress levels rising across the board. From navigating the challenges of hybrid work to juggling personal expectations, India's youngest workers are feeling the heat like never before.

What’s behind the stress?



Jini Gopinath, chief psychology officer at YourDOST, shares insights on supporting younger employees in the workplace. He notes, “The shift in workplace dynamics, the evolution of remote and hybrid work models, has had an impact on the 21-30 age demographic. To support them, organisations should prioritise regular communication and engagement. Implementing frequent pulse surveys allows us to keep a finger on the pulse of our employees' needs and challenges. We’ve also seen hosting regular webinars and company-wide programmes fosters a sense of community and synergy, bridging the gap between age groups."

The report further indicates that stress is not just work-related. Self-improvement (35 per cent) and relationship issues (33 per cent) are the top reasons why employees seek counselling. Career anxiety also plays a significant role, highlighting the need for companies to provide more holistic employee support, covering everything from career guidance to mental health and personal growth.

Women feeling the weight more than men



A striking finding from the survey is the gap between men and women when it comes to stress at work. Nearly 72.2 per cent of female respondents reported high stress levels, compared to 53.64 per cent of men. Women cited the constant struggle to maintain work-life balance, a lack of recognition, low morale, and the ever-present fear of being judged as the major stressors.

“Organisations must implement comprehensive strategies that go beyond Diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] workshops for women,” said Dr Gopinath. “By implementing targeted leadership development programmes, fostering mentorship networks, offering comprehensive maternity support, and actively addressing unconscious biases, organisations can create an environment where women not only participate but thrive," he added.

Stress levels are climbing



The report further highlights a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in employees reporting high or extreme stress, sending a clear message to companies across India. Stress is rising, and so is the need for action.

“While we’ve seen counselling plays a huge role in balancing stress, a supportive and inclusive environment in the workplace goes a long way in helping women at work manage their responsibilities in and out of work,” Dr Gopinath added.