Coldplay fever: Hotels near concert venue charge Rs 5 lakh for 3 nights

As Coldplay prepares to mesmerise Navi Mumbai with three concerts, hotels within a 20-km radius of DY Patil Stadium are turning up the heat — not just on the stage, but on their price tags as well. With rates soaring up to Rs 5 lakh for a mere three-night stay, this concert experience comes with a cost that beats even the frenzy of New Year’s Eve.

As the countdown to January begins, hotel aggregator apps reveal that the best rooms are already snatched up, leaving fans scrambling for a place to rest their heads after a night of unforgettable music. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As excitement builds for the band’s India tour, many nearby five-star hotels are already sold out for January 18, 19, and 21, leaving fans scrambling for a place to stay amid the musical frenzy.

Concert leads to hotel tariff spike

For instance, Courtyard by Marriott near the concert venue and Taj Vivanta in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, have no rooms available, as reported by MakeMyTrip.

Hotels are evidently capitalising on the overwhelming demand for Coldplay’s live concerts. Tickets on BookMyShow sold out within minutes, prompting the announcement of a third show on January 21 due to the high demand.

In Vashi, the Fortune Select Exotica, part of the ITC Hotel Group, is charging Rs 2.45 lakh for a room accommodating three people for three nights from January 17 to 20.

A short distance from the venue in Turbhe, Fern Residency is asking nearly Rs 2 lakh for a room for two for three nights during the Coldplay concert dates. Regenza by Tunga, another hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, has set its rate at Rs 4.45 lakh for a three-night stay during the concert, according to MakeMyTrip.

Typically, these hotels charge between Rs 7,000 and Rs 30,000 per night for a room, according to hotel aggregator apps. Such inflated prices are usually seen during the year-end and shortly after, but even those rates are dwarfed by what hotels are asking for during Coldplay's performances in Mumbai.

For example, Taj Ends Land in Bandra, Mumbai, is listing a room for two at over Rs 34,000 for a night on January 17, while a room on December 31 is offered at over Rs 32,000, as per Agoda.