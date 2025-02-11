Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara, 10 shops gutted

A fire broke out at a furniture market in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara area on Tuesday morning. While there was no report of casualty, at least 10 shops were gutted in the fire, according to news agency PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 11:30 am in the market on Swami Vivekanand Marg. Videos on social media showed thick smoke rising from the furniture market after the fire broke out.

Over 20 fire engines, water tankers and other equipment were pressed into service to contain the fire that has been categorised as Level 2 (major), PTI quoted an official as saying. The official said the blaze began at a furniture godown and spread to the adjacent shops on the ground floor of the market.