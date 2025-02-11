Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Participating in the discussion on Participating in the discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said the Union Budget conveniently hides the realities of the time like stagnant growth, growing inequality, and a sizable demographic dividend slipping off the fingers. Siva highlighted that 1 per cent of people in the country controlled around 41 per cent of the wealth and that the rich were getting richer and the poor were getting poorer. Siva also pointed out the lack of support from the central government in running various schemes in states.

Trinamool Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee said the unemployment rate among the youth has gone up drastically in 2023-24.

"The latest Economic Survey data is showing that every year in the self-employed male workers the real earnings are decreasing constantly from 2017-18," he added.

The Rajya Sabha covered various topics during Question Hour, including discussions about operational airports across India, airfare pricing for Prayagraj during Mahakumbh. The Upper House agreed to a two-hour extension to complete its Union Budget discussions. During Zero Hour, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi urged the government to conduct a population census soon, stating that approximately 140 million people in India are unable to access benefits under the food security law.Sonia Gandhi said beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are being identified as per the 2011 Census, and not the latest population numbers.The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.