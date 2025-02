Described as a "UK-wide blitz," the United Kingdon's Labour government has launched a mass raids on illegal immigrants working in the country. the crackdown has extended to Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores and car washes which employ migrant workers. The Starmer government is resorting to Trump-style TV footage of these deportation flight processes, showing men to be deported being taken off a bus and up the stairway of a charter jet. The tariffs will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the U.S. duty free under the carve-outs. Cancelling exemptions and duty-free quotas for major suppliers, President Donald Trump moved to substantially raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports Monday. Trump inked documents that raised the tariff rate on aluminium imports to 25 per cent from the previous 10 per cent that he imposed in 2018.Described as a "UK-wide blitz," the United Kingdon's Labour government has launched a mass raids on illegal immigrants working in the country. the crackdown has extended to Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores and car washes which employ migrant workers. The Starmer government is resorting to Trump-style TV footage of these deportation flight processes, showing men to be deported being taken off a bus and up the stairway of a charter jet. The tariffs will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the U.S. duty free under the carve-outs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a welcome dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace ahead of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit . Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris." "Welcome to Paris, my friend @narendramodi," Mr Macron wrote on X as he shared a video of the PM's arrival at the Elysee Palace for the welcome dinner. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Paris for a two-day visit to France where he will co-chair the third edition of the AI Action Summit along with Macron.