LIVE news: PM Modi meets Emmanuel Macron at Paris Dinner ahead of AI summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a welcome dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace ahead of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris." "Welcome to Paris, my friend @narendramodi," Mr Macron wrote on X as he shared a video of the PM's arrival at the Elysee Palace for the welcome dinner. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Paris for a two-day visit to France where he will co-chair the third edition of the AI Action Summit along with Macron.
Cancelling exemptions and duty-free quotas for major suppliers, President Donald Trump moved to substantially raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports Monday. Trump inked documents that raised the tariff rate on aluminium imports to 25 per cent from the previous 10 per cent that he imposed in 2018. Described as a "UK-wide blitz," the United Kingdon's Labour government has launched a mass raids on illegal immigrants working in the country. the crackdown has extended to Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores and car washes which employ migrant workers. The Starmer government is resorting to Trump-style TV footage of these deportation flight processes, showing men to be deported being taken off a bus and up the stairway of a charter jet. The tariffs will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the U.S. duty free under the carve-outs.
A 37-year-old driver from Pune, diagnosed with the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has died in a Pune hospital, taking the toll of suspected and confirmed deaths linked to the nerve disorder here to seven. The number of suspected GBS cases went up to 192 after eight more infections were recorded. The tally of confirmed cases stood on 167, while 21 patients were on ventilator support, as per authorities.
Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, at least 1 dead
At least one person has died and others were injured after private jets collided Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, officials said.