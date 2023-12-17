Home / India News / Mumbai police book JSW Group boss on alleged charges of rape, assault

Mumbai police book JSW Group boss on alleged charges of rape, assault

Sajjan Jindal has called the allegations 'false and baseless'

Sajjan Jindal jsw
BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report against Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, after a 30-year-old woman complained of rape and sexual assault against him. The assault allegedly took place at JSW Group's head office at Bandra Kurla Complex on January 24 last year.

The FIR was filed on December 13 after an order by a Mumbai court. According to the FIR, the police have slapped sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the 64-year-old billionaire. Jindal has not been called to the police station as yet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In a statement, Jindal denied the allegations. "Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family," a statement by Jindal said.

 

Also Read

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

JSW Steel Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 189%, revenue jumps 10.3%

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

PM Modi emphasises empowering those in need through housing, gas cylinders

US, Canada issues not same: Jaishankar on allegations over Khalistan row

To become 3rd largest economy, Indians must remain healthy: VP Dhankhar

House panel recommends having provisions in AMASR Act to fix accountability

Private lives at households not constitutional vacuums for injustice: CJI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sajjan JindalJSW GroupMumbai policerape case

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story