Mumbai police book JSW Group boss on alleged charges of rape, assault

The Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report against Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, after a 30-year-old woman complained of rape and sexual assault against him. The assault allegedly took place at JSW Group's head office at Bandra Kurla Complex on January 24 last year.

The FIR was filed on December 13 after an order by a Mumbai court. According to the FIR, the police have slapped sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the 64-year-old billionaire. Jindal has not been called to the police station as yet.

