To become 3rd largest economy, Indians must remain healthy: VP Dhankhar

India will become the world's third largest economy in the next four-five years leaving behind Germany and Japan, but to achieve that the citizens of the country must remain healthy, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the two-day 'Atal Swasthya Mela' here, Dhankhar also fondly remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he remained firm on principles and handled sensitive issues with care.

Talking about the country's progress, Dhankhar said India's economy has overtaken those of Canada, France and the UK.

"Today, we are the fifth superpower in the world in terms of economy. In the coming four-five years, Japan and Germany will also be behind us, and India is going to be the third largest (economic) superpower in the world!" he said.

"For all this, it is necessary that we remain healthy. No matter how much talent, ability and skill you have, if you are not healthy you will not be able to do anything," he said.

He said former prime minister Vajpayee would have been very proud seeing where India has reached today.

Dhankhar, who also served as a Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs in the Chandra Shekhar ministry from 1990 to 1991, remembered his association with the former prime minister during that time.

"In 1990, I was a minister at the Centre. Our government had the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I had the privilege of visiting the European Parliament as a minister. I got the company of honourable Atal ji for 15 days in Europe. I miss Atal ji a lot and I definitely miss him today," he said.

A lot of attention has been given to health in our Vedas and Shastras, the vice president said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme and cleanliness campaign, he said that "establishing such a system in a country with a population of 140 crores is very praiseworthy."



Dhankhar said, "Had Atal ji been alive today, he would have felt very happy. His dream is being fulfilled. Quoting Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal ji used to say that two symbols, two legislations will not work in the country, and today this is the ground reality."



Referring to changes in the system due to technology, he said, "Earlier if Rs 100 was sent from the Centre, not even Rs 10 would reach the beneficiaries, but today 100 per cent of the amount reach them. Being a farmer's son, I know the farmers' problems and my chest swells when I see how strong the health of the farmers is."



Dhankhar said the biggest attack on health is done by corruption. Due to corruption, the work of a common man stops and if he is unable to tackle the corrupt person, he becomes restless, the vice president said.

"Today, corrupt persons get scared when the clutches of the law reach them. Earlier people used to feel pain that why are some citizens above the law. Now everybody is equal before the law," he said.

Showering praises on Prime Minister Modi, the vice president said that today India is not dependent on the vision of any country. "India's own conscience about the world is important. Today India is showing direction to the world. Modi ji has taken the G20 event to such heights that hardly any country can reach there," he said.

He said, "It is the good fortune of this country that our government adopted the old medical system by forming the Ministry of AYUSH and the old method has been effective."



He also claimed that today "India's data consumption is more than that of China and America and what I mean to say is that today India is in strong hands and in active hands."



He also emphasized on the use of coarse grains.

Giving a piece of advice, the vice president said, "Put your country first in every situation. We should be proud that we are citizens of this great country. We cannot allow anti-national forces to progress in any way in this country. (We) cannot allow anti-national ideas to grow. We have to attack those ideas which hinder our progress.'



He expressed the possibility that in 2047, when India celebrates its centenary of Independence, it will be on the top of the world.

Crediting Prime Minister Modi for enacting a law to provide one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Dhankhar said he "created a system that is moving towards a healthy country."



"This is a very revolutionary step, the whole world is surprised. This reservation is horizontal and vertical, (and) a symbol of social justice," Dhankhar said.

In her address, UP Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised on cleanliness and advised people to stay healthy.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and organiser Neeraj Singh welcomed Dhankhar.

Neeraj Singh, son of Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, in his welcome speech highlighted the works done by Dhankhar. Neeraj Singh has been organising Atal Swasthya Mela since 2019.