Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Prez Murmu's Visit

According to a notification issued by the Mumbai Police, President Droupadi Murmu will pay a visit to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple today, which is under the jurisdiction of the Dadar Traffic Division in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Prez Murmu's Visit. Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple today, as stated in a notification issued by the Mumbai Police. The Shri Siddhivinayak Temple is under the authority of the Dadar Traffic Division in Mumbai.

On July 6, 2023, during the President's visit to Mumbai, the traffic notification states that temporary traffic arrangements will be in place at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and adjacent roads under the authority of the Dadar Traffic Division.

Murmu's Visit in Mumbai: Alternative Route 1
From the Portuguese Church junction to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple junction, S.K. Bole Road will be closed to all cars.


Gokhale Road, Jakhadevi Junction (right turn), Shankar Ghanekar Road, Sant Rohidas Chowk (backside entry gate of Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir), Leningrad Chowk, and Appasaheb Marathe Road/Sayani Road should be taken by motorists travelling from the Portuguese Church Junction to the Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction.

Kashinath Dhuru Street will be shut down for a wide range of vehicles from Kashinath Dhuru Junction to Aagar Bazar Circle. However, traffic will be regulated and controlled from Aagar Bazar Chowk to Portuguese Church via S.K. Bole Road once the VIP party leaves the area.

Murmu's Visit in Mumbai: Alternative Route 2
Drivers going from Kashinath Dhuru Junction towards Gokhle Street and Portuguese Church Junction by means of Aagar Bazar Chowk are encouraged to take the other route through MTNL road (left turn), Govind Patvardhan Road (right turn), and Gokhle Road to arrive at Portuguese Church junction. Gokhle Road can also be reached via Babrekar Road.


During the President's visit to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, these temporary traffic arrangements have been put in place to guarantee everyone's safety and the smooth flow of traffic. To avoid any inconvenience, commuters and residents were asked to cooperate with the authorities and take the designated alternate routes in the traffic notification.

Topics :Mumbai policePresident of IndiaMumbai traffic

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

