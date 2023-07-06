World celebrates 88th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, read his powerful quotes

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, turns 88 today. Tenzin Gyatso was born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in a farming family in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

Thubten Gyatso was recognised as the successor of the 13th Dalai Lama after he identified some objects that belonged to the latter.

Tibetan people celebrate this special occasion in the main temple of The Dalai Lama at Mcleodganj.

The 14th Dalai Lama has been living in Dharamshala, India since 1959 when the Chinese army brutally suppressed the Tibetan people.

The 88 years old has been awarded the Nobel peace prize in honour of his “philosophy on reverence for all living things and the idea of a universal responsibility that embraces both man and nature."

The Dalai Lama retired as the temporary head of Tibetans in 2011, so he doesn't give any political message on this occasion.

Political leaders greeted Dalai Lama Several Indian political leaders greeted the 14th Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes by tweeting, "My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come. @DalaiLama."

Sashi Tharoor also tweeted, "Joining millions in conveying best wishes on this auspicious day to His Holiness the @DalaiLama. Long may he live & spread his light through the world."

Dalai Lama's powerful quotes "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."

"All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness or satisfaction."

"The planet does not need more successful people. The planet needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds."

"My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness."

“If a problem is fixable, if a situation is such that you can do something about it, then there is no need to worry. If it's not fixable, then there is no help in worrying. There is no benefit in worrying whatsoever"