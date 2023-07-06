Home / India News / World celebrates 88th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, read his powerful quotes

World celebrates 88th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, read his powerful quotes

Dalai lama celebrates his 88th birthday today, the Nobel Peace Prize winner doesn't give any political message on this occasion. Here are some of his powerful quotes

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Dalai Lama turns 88 today

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, turns 88 today. Tenzin Gyatso was born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in a farming family in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

Thubten Gyatso was recognised as the successor of the 13th Dalai Lama after he identified some objects that belonged to the latter.

Tibetan people celebrate this special occasion in the main temple of The Dalai Lama at Mcleodganj.

The 14th Dalai Lama has been living in Dharamshala, India since 1959 when the Chinese army brutally suppressed the Tibetan people.

The 88 years old has been awarded the Nobel peace prize in honour of his “philosophy on reverence for all living things and the idea of a universal responsibility that embraces both man and nature."

The Dalai Lama retired as the temporary head of Tibetans in 2011, so he doesn't give any political message on this occasion.

Political leaders greeted Dalai Lama
Several Indian political leaders greeted the 14th Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday:


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes by tweeting, "My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come. @DalaiLama."

Sashi Tharoor also tweeted, "Joining millions in conveying best wishes on this auspicious day to His Holiness the @DalaiLama. Long may he live & spread his light through the world."

Dalai Lama's powerful quotes
"Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."


"All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness or satisfaction."

"The planet does not need more successful people. The planet needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds."

"My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness."

“If a problem is fixable, if a situation is such that you can do something about it, then there is no need to worry. If it's not fixable, then there is no help in worrying. There is no benefit in worrying whatsoever"

Also Read

Row over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

US introduces legislation for resolving issues between China and Dalai Lama

Swami Vivekananda's Death Anniversary: Everything you need To Know

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

PM Modi to address public meeting during two-day visit to Varanasi

Two armed groups come face to face in Manipur, security forces deescalate

Ordinance on services: SC to hear on July 10 plea filed by Delhi govt

Ajit Pawar's associates acquired assets at low prices: Court on MSBC case

SC dismisses plea by 2 residents against internet shutdown in Manipur

Topics :Dalai LamaHimachal PradeshIndo-Tibetan Border

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story