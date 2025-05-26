Home / India News / Mumbai Police questions Dino Morea in Rs 65-cr Mithi river cleaning scam

Mumbai Police questions Dino Morea in Rs 65-cr Mithi river cleaning scam

Actor Dino Morea was summoned by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing on Monday for questioning regarding his alleged links with two middlemen in the Rs 65-crore Mithi river cleaning scam

Actor Dino Morea | Photo credit: Instagram/ Dino Morea
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing on Monday questioned actor Dino Morea regarding the scam in the Rs 65-crore Mithi river cleaning project. Morea was summoned to be questioned in the EOW office in Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up during the investigation. 
 
“Actor Dino Morea is being questioned by the EOW of the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mithi river cleaning scam. His name came up in the investigation for having connections with one of the arrested accused in the matter,” Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI. 
 
An official told news agency PTI that Morea is being questioned for his alleged links with two middlemen involved in the scam.
 
What is the Mithi river cleaning scam? 
According to reports, the Mithi river cleaning scam concerns financial irregularities of Rs 65 crore in the purchase of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment by Mumbai’s governing civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, the contractors generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai. 
 
Earlier this month, the EOW arrested two accused named Ketan Kadam and Jayesh Joshi in the case. Both accused are allegedly involved as intermediaries in the supply of equipment.
 
As per Mumbai Police, Kadam is the director of Woder India LLP. The company is based in Mumbai and provides desilting services. Joshi, on the other hand, is associated with Mumbai-based Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, an industrial product manufacturer.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

