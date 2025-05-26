Rain lashes coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru braces for heavy showers

India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert and deploy disaster response teams. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of coastal Karnataka on Monday, prompting the(IMD) to issue a red alert and deploy disaster response teams.

The red alert in the coastal districts has been issued for May 26 to May 30. While coastal regions brace for continued downpours, Bengaluru is expected to see lighter showers initially on May 26 and 27, which are likely to intensify between May 28 and May 31.

Disaster response on alert

Given the deteriorating conditions, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been positioned in Puttur, while two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya, PTI reported. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has also issued a flood warning for various parts of coastal Karnataka.

Daily life takes a hit

Heavy showers disrupted daily life in several parts of Dakshina Kannada district. Severe waterlogging was reported in Mangaluru city, including Kottara Junction, Malemar, and Mahaveera Circle. Minor flooding was also observed in Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and the western part of Kodialbail.

Meanwhile, areas such as Thokkuttu, Goodinabali, Marakada, Panamburu, and nearby regions experienced significant waterlogging, PTI added.

The district administration said several areas received over 150 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Bellare in Sullia recorded the highest at 200.5 mm, followed by Sarapady in Bantwal and Belandur in Puttur, each receiving 190 mm.

Landslides were reported in parts of Uttara Kannada district near Kumta, while rising river levels around Belthangady have raised concerns of potential flooding in low-lying areas, according to officials. (With inputs from PTI)