Monsoon hits Mumbai with fury; city sees its earliest onset in 75 years

The southwest monsoon arrived early in Mumbai on Monday, marking its earliest onset in more than 70 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city witnessed heavy rainfall, widespread waterlogging, and disruptions in transport and flight services.

“Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years,” said IMD scientist Sushma Nair told news agency PTI. Typically, the monsoon arrives in Mumbai around June 11.

According to Nair, the previous earliest arrivals were recorded on May 29 in the years 1956, 1962, and 1971. This year’s onset beats that record by three days. Alongside Mumbai, the monsoon also advanced into Pune on Monday, IMD officials said.

Mumbai monsoon 2025: Heavy rainfall across the city

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, several areas in the city recorded significant rainfall. Colaba received 105.2 mm of rain, followed by Bandra (68.5 mm), Juhu Airport (63.5 mm), Santacruz (55 mm), Sion (53.5 mm), Chembur (38.5 mm), Vikhroli (37.5 mm), and Mahalaxmi (33.5 mm), according to the IMD.

Additional rainfall readings included Colaba (31 mm), Byculla (21 mm), Versova (11 mm), Vile Parle (15 mm), and Andheri Fire Station (14 mm).

Mumbai rains: Disruption across city

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Memes capture flooded streets, traffic jams and city spirit The intense rainfall caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Kurla, Dadar, and Sion. At KEM Hospital, water entered the ground floor, while waterlogging was also reported in the Matunga and Hindmata areas. A major traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane district.

Strong winds and downpours impacted several key neighbourhoods, including Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, and Kalachowki.

Alerts issued across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The IMD placed eight weather stations in Mumbai under a red alert — including Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and suburban Alibag. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan were put on orange alert, signalling the potential for continued heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains: Transport, flights hit by weather

ALSO READ: Watch: Mumbai underground metro station floods after early rains hit Train and road traffic was significantly affected. Suburban services on both Central and Western Railway lines faced delays, while road visibility issues further slowed traffic movement across the city.

Flight operations were also impacted. SpiceJet issued advisory cautioning passengers: “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai, all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Air India also warned travellers: “Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.”

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai: Civic authorities urge caution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since last week, leading to recurring waterlogging in many areas.

In a preemptive safety measure, the BMC and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) identified 96 buildings as dangerous for habitation during the monsoon. Around 3,100 residents from these buildings have been asked to relocate to safer accommodations.

Met dept issues storm warning

Earlier in the day, the IMD had forecast thunderstorms with lightning and intense rain spells, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph in isolated areas of Mumbai. The weather department warned that these conditions would likely persist for three to four hours.

[With agency inputs]