Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai: Prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde granted bail in hoarding collapse case

Mumbai: Prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde granted bail in hoarding collapse case

The hoarding installed in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to "unexpected, unusual wind speed" and no fault can be attributed to the applicant (whose firm had installed it), advocate Khan argued

Mumbai hoarding collapse
It was alleged that the hoarding had been put up illegally on railway land. (Photo: File)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Mumbai court has granted bail to advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused in the case of a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar area here that claimed 17 lives in May this year.

Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade allowed Bhinde's bail plea on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bhinde, through his lawyer Sana Khan, had contended the unfortunate incident was an "act of God", and that he was implicated for "political vendetta".

The hoarding installed in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to "unexpected, unusual wind speed" and no fault can be attributed to the applicant (whose firm had installed it), advocate Khan argued.

It was also submitted that Bhinde was not the firm's director at the time of installation of the gigantic hoarding.

Bhinde has been booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

More From This Section

Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category; political blame game erupts

LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for various developmental projects in Varanasi today

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma invites UK investors to boost tourism

Bengal's efforts forced Centre to exempt GST on health premium: CM Mamata

Jaipur doctors resume strike over unmet demands including workplace safety

The prosecution opposed bail to Bhinde, saying there was enough evidence to show he was actively involved in the case.

Seventeen persons, including a former general manager of the Mumbai airport's Air Traffic Control and his wife, died after the billboard crashed onto a petrol pump on May 13 during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains.

It was alleged that the hoarding had been put up illegally on railway land.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gunfire leaves 3 killed, 8 injured after Mississippi school's football game

Woman hires contract killer to murder her daughter, gets killed herself

Doctor shot dead by two minors in Delhi hospital; accused came as patients

97% cases of atrocities against SCs in 2022 reported from 13 states: Report

Odisha Police under fire: Army officer's fiancee allege harassment, assault

Topics :crimesMumbaiGhatkopar building collapse

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story