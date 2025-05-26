Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a standstill; train & flight operations hit

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Monday, disrupting transport and flight services and leaving several areas of the city waterlogged. Heavy downpour and gusty winds brought Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and several other parts of the city to a halt.

Visuals showed vehicles moving through the waterlogged streets of low-lying areas in Kurla, Sion, and Dadar, early today. Heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging at KEM Hospital, with water entering the ground floor. Waterlogging was also reported in the Matunga / Hindmata area. A massive traffic jam was also reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane district.

Eight weather stations in Mumbai are under red alert — Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag. The weather stations of Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan are under orange alert. Colaba received 31 mm of rainfall, Versova received 11 mm, and Byculla registered 21 mm. Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively.

Mumbai rain train update

The suburban services on the Central and Western Railway were delayed, and road traffic slowed down due to poor visibility. “Suburban trains are delayed by eight to 10 minutes because of reduced speed on account of low visibility due to incessant downpour,” a spokesperson of the Central Railway said. A Western Railway spokesperson said the suburban services were running normally on its corridor, but some passengers have complained about delays on social media.

Some flights moving to and from Mumbai have been affected due to the rainy weather. SpiceJet in an advisory to passengers said, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”.

Air India also issued an advisory saying, “Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.”

BMC Mumbai rain alert

Additionally, the BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have identified 96 buildings in the city that are considered dangerous during the rainy season, and around 3,100 residents have been instructed to shift to safer places. Mumbai has faced heavy rainfall and waterlogging in some parts of the city since last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked residents of Mumbai not to step out of their homes unless necessary.Additionally, the BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have identified 96 buildings in the city that are considered dangerous during the rainy season, and around 3,100 residents have been instructed to shift to safer places.

Mumbai rain forecast of IMD

Officials from India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) , Mumbai had issued a warning on Monday morning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

