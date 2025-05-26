Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns officials over waterlogging, slum razing

Gupta made the remarks in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, her constituency, where she inaugurated sewer, gas, and water pipelines

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Gupta also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading lies about the demolition of slums through WhatsApp (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Officials will be taken to task if waterlogging is reported from areas they are responsible for, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned on Monday.

She also asserted that no slums will be demolished in the city unless their residents are provided permanent houses.

Gupta made the remarks in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, her constituency, where she inaugurated sewer, gas, and water pipelines.

She said that last month, officials were made responsible for each waterlogging point, and that action was taken against the officials for the submergence of Minto Bridge underpass in the recent rain.

"I want the officers deputed to monitor waterlogging points to do their work properly or they may be the next to face action," she told reporters.

Gupta also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading lies about the demolition of slums through WhatsApp.

"We have allocated Rs 700 crore in the budget for drains, streets, toilets, bathrooms, and parks in the slums through DUSIB. I promise to slum dwellers that you will be provided pucca houses and till then you will live safely in your slums with all the facilities," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

