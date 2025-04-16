Home / India News / Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Affirming his commitment to making Mumbai roads pothole-free, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the newly constructed roads would no longer require digging or repairs

Eknath Shinde, Eknath
Shinde has made it clear that there must be no compromise on quality. (Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai city Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that all ongoing concrete road works under the city’s pothole-free project must be finished by May 31. 
 
He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently working on about 400 kilometers of roads to ensure they are strong and pothole-free before the monsoon.
 
Shinde made it clear that there must be no compromise on quality. “From now on, poor-quality work will result in disqualification,” he said. He said the contractors who did not meet the standards have already been fined a total of ₹3.5 crore.
 
Inspection for quality check
 
According to a CNBC report, the inspection started at Bombay Hospital junction accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, who also visited RS Sapre Marg in C Ward, Jame Jamshed Road in Matunga, and Road No 21 in Chembur. Shinde was joined by Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and senior BMC officials.
 
Shinde said concrete roads are a long-term solution for Mumbai, and once built properly, these roads won’t need digging or repairs. “We are committed to making Mumbai truly pothole-free,” he said.

Also Read

Kunal Kamra says no to Bigg Boss: 'I'd rather check into a mental hospital'

No action taken for re-sharing Kamra video, says HC; disposes of PIL

Bombay HC grants Kunal Kamra protection till April 17, seeks govt reply

Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow to share audience info after being delisted

Madras HC extends Kunal Kamra's interim protection in Shinde remarks case

 
IIT-Bombay, an independent quality checker
 
To ensure quality, IIT-Bombay has been roped in as an independent quality checker. At the same time, BMC engineers are keeping a close watch on the work at each site. “Officials performing well will be recognised. Those delaying work will face action,” Shinde said.
 
He mentioned that roads should be made traffic-ready from junction to junction, even if minor work remains. To speed up the process and make repairs more effective, new methods like geo-polymer filling, infrared technology, micro surfacing, and mastic use have been suggested.
 
Aim for ‘US-like roads’ in two years
 
Earlier on March 25, 2025, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had said that in the next two years, Indian roads will be better than roads in the US. He made this statement while speaking at the Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards 2025. 
 
Gadkari talked about the major improvements happening in India’s road infrastructure. He said, “I don't think there is any problem in the road sector. The changes this year and next year will be so significant that earlier I used to say our highway road network would match that of the US, but now I say that within two years, our highway network will be even better than the US.”
 
He also shared his hopes for India’s future in electric vehicles (EVs). According to him, India will go beyond the US in EV adoption and production within the next five years. This supports the ministry’s goal of building more modern and eco-friendly roads across the country.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

SC says no to making rules on cryptocurrencies: 'Can't lay down the law'

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Waqf Amendment Act: How Article 26 emerged as a key legal flashpoint in SC

Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

Topics :Eknath ShindeMumbai trafficroad infrastructureBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story