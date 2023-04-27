Home / India News / Mumbai sees 135 Covid-19 cases; man with comorbidities lone fatality

Mumbai sees 135 Covid-19 cases; man with comorbidities lone fatality

Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 1,162,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said

Mumbai
Mumbai sees 135 Covid-19 cases; man with comorbidities lone fatality

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 185 reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 206 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,41,580, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,114, he said.

So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.

Also Read

Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

India records 656 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally declines

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

India logs 1,321 new Covid-19 infections, active tally dips to 16,098

Delhi excise scam: Court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Topics :CoronavirusMumbaiDeath toll

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story