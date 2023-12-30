Home / India News / Mumbai traffic police issue regulatory orders ahead of new year's eve

Mumbai traffic police issue regulatory orders ahead of new year's eve

The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1

Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In order to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach.

The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday

"There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.

The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi diverted due to air traffic congestion

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the 5 Unique ways to celebrate New Year

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate international airport today

Blinken condemns Russia's strikes on Ukraine, urges Congress for funds

Sub-standard drugs: Delhi minister seeks suspension of health secretary

Indian Navy participates in Beypore International Water Fest in Kerala

PM Modi fulfilled dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Uttarakhand CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MumbaiMumbai policeMaharashtra

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story