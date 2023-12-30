Home / India News / Indian Navy participates in Beypore International Water Fest in Kerala

Indian Navy participates in Beypore International Water Fest in Kerala

INS Kabra of the Southern Naval Command was deployed at Beypore as part of the four-day event that began on Tuesday and concluded on Friday

Motivational videos showcasing Naval capabilities and information on career options in the Indian Navy also featured at the stalls, Navy said in statement
Press Trust of India Kochi

Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
The Indian Navy participated in the Beypore International Water Fest 2023 organised by the Kerala government, an official statement said on Friday.

INS Kabra of the Southern Naval Command was deployed at Beypore as part of the four-day event that began on Tuesday and concluded on Friday.

"The ship was open to visitors and witnessed more than 3,500 visitors, including NCC cadets, school children and local populace. They were provided a guided tour of the ship along with an overview of the ship's role and capabilities," the Navy said in the statement.

An ALH aircraft performed a search and rescue demonstration off the Beypore beach while exhibition stalls comprising naval equipment and armament like torpedoes, sonobuoys, diving apparatus and models of ships and aircraft carriers were on display at the fest, it said.

Motivational videos showcasing Naval capabilities and information on career options in the Indian Navy also featured at the stalls, it added.

The sailing team of Indian Naval Watermanship Training Center, Kochi participated in various watersports activities, and the Naval Band enthralled the audience with a series of martial tunes and patriotic songs on the opening day of the fest, the statement said.

Topics :Indian NavynavyKerala

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

