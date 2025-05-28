Mumbai braces for more intense rain, Delhi sees relief from heatwave

Mumbai is likely to see more intense rain on Wednesday (May 28), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain , and possibility of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.

Temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

The IMD has also issued warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across central Maharashtra from May 27 to 29 and over Konkan and Goa from May 27 to June 2.

Mumbai records highest 24-hour rain since 2021

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day May rainfall since Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, following the onset of the southwest monsoon. In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station logged 144 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 161.9 mm.

By Tuesday morning, cumulative rainfall in Santacruz stood at 324 mm. Colaba surpassed its previous May record of 279.4 mm set in 1918, marking the highest-ever rainfall for the month.

Heavy rain and widespread waterlogging disrupted flights and trains operations in Mumbai with several airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing a travel advisory. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) suspended operations on Monday following flooding at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

Mumbai metro seepage due to sudden downpour: MMRC chief

The water seepage at Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station was caused by an abrupt and intense downpour and posed no safety risk to the underground corridor, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Tuesday.

In a video statement, MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide assured that the incident, which occurred during heavy rains on Monday, was an isolated and sudden event. "There is absolutely no safety issue with the underground Metro. All standard operating procedures were followed," she said.

The flooding happened at both the concourse and platform levels of the Aqua Line’s Acharya Atre Chowk station in Worli Naka, as Mumbai recorded nearly 90 mm of rain in just 90 minutes.

The 33-km Colaba-BKC-Aarey line, the city’s first fully underground Metro corridor, has since faced scrutiny, including political criticism, but MMRC maintains that passenger safety remains uncompromised.

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather after witnessing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the past few days. Continuous rainfall had triggered flight delays, diversions, traffic jams and power outages.

Delhi is set to witness partly cloudy skies with hot, humid conditions on May 28. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected today. The minimum temperature is likely to hover 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to stay near 39 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has issued no alert for today.