Home / India News / Mumbai rains: Memes capture flooded streets, traffic jams and city spirit

Mumbai rains brought traffic snarls, flooded hospitals and office woes on Monday, while netizens found humour in the chaos, sharing memes on monsoon mayhem and the city's spirit

Areas such as Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra and Kalachowki were particularly affected by heavy showers

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai experienced intense rainfall on Monday, leading to major disruptions in transport and air travel while submerging several parts of the city. Areas such as Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra and Kalachowki were particularly affected as heavy showers combined with strong winds brought daily life to a standstill.
 
Videos showed vehicles wading through inundated roads in low-lying zones like Kurla, Sion and Dadar. The downpour also caused serious flooding at KEM Hospital, where water entered the ground floor. Reports of waterlogging also came in from the Matunga and Hindmata regions. Meanwhile, a severe traffic snarl was reported on the Bhiwandi–Wada road in Thane district.
 
 
As Mumbai waded through yet another monsoon mayhem on Monday, social media timelines turned into meme festivals reflecting the city’s struggle. From witty takes on floating autos to drenched office-goers, Mumbaikars poured their frustration into humour — one viral post at a time.
 

Take a look at some of the internet’s most talked-about memes:

 
One widely shared meme used a still from Baahubali 2, showing the iconic moment when Sivagami carries Mahendra Baahubali through a river. For one user, it perfectly summed up the struggle of office-goers today, imagining them braving the rain with laptops in hand.
 

  On X, a user posted a screengrab that read, “Today the sky is so blue, and no pollution! Thanks to all the rain yesterday.” The caption accompanying the post read, “Mandatory post on Mumbai spirit on a rainy day. Please take care, Mumbaikars.”
 
  Another user tapped into Bollywood nostalgia, sharing an image from the classic Mughal-e-Azam, where Dilip Kumar’s Salim tells Madhubala’s Anarkali, “Utho Anarkali. Mumbai Spirit dikhane ka waqt aa gaya hai. #MumbaiRains.” 
  A clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also made its rounds, featuring Disha Vakani as Daya dancing energetically. The post was captioned: “Kaam pe jaana hai but this is the mood of majority rain-loving Mumbaikars right now. If the downpour gets lethal, the spirit of Mumbai will be ready to fight the odds, unlike BMC’s preparedness.” 
  Someone else summed up the commute with: “#MumbaiRains Mumbai Rains. When you are travelling from auto during rain and want to see what’s happening outside.”
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Mumbai rains Mumbai Maharashtra IMD on rains IMD weather forecast IMD memes BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

