Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works



"Citizens can now access services from right within their WhatsApp, at their own convenience, instead of visiting local offices or waiting in long queues. This technology-led citizen engagement is tremendously helping administrations improve their response time and we are delighted with the ease and convenience this brings to our users' lives," said Ravi Garg, director of Business Messaging at Meta India. Citizens across several Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Patna, can now connect with their city municipal corporations using WhatsApp Business Platform. The company announced that using the chatbot allows citizens to access essential services like getting birth and death certificates, door-to-door garbage collection and registering complaints.



Kolkata Municipal Corporation Here is how citizens can get in touch with their municipal corporations using WhatsApp



For further details, they can send "Hi" to Kolkata Municipal Corporation on http://wa.me/+918335999111 The body has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to enable quick resolution of grievances. Through this chatbot, Kolkata citizens get real-time updates on property tax information like the status of property mutation, enlistment of certificates, and links to various other civic services, including the facility to chat with the mayor directly.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The municipal corporation launched the MyBMC Assist chatbot on WhatsApp. It assists citizens with various solutions like applying for marriage certificates, accessing birth and death certificates, renewal of licences, etc. For contact during emergencies, the chatbot also provides a speed dial number, 1916.



Pune Municipal Corporation The citizens can send "Hi" to BMC on http://wa.me/+918999228999



"The service aims to resolve citizen grievances across a wide-ranging requirements like waste collection, upkeep of public toilets, clearing - sewage accumulation, construction debris or littering in public places, and waste-burning. The WhatsApp chatbot also helps to provide certificates and NOCs to the citizens, as per their requirements," the company said. The city's municipal corporation has launched its virtual assistant to keep Pune residents updated on PMC schemes such as Women Child Welfare Scheme, Women Empowerment Scheme, Youth Welfare Scheme, etc.



Patna Municipal Corporation To know more, citizens can send "Hi" to PMC on http://wa.me/+918888251001



"Citizens can use it to track their vehicles, generate requests for property assessment, Property Identity Number (PID) based payments, etc. Citizens can also register their grievances on other civic issues of garbage dumps, street lights not working, water leakages, etc," WhatsApp said. Patna Municipal Corporation's WhatsApp chatbot helps to provide quick and authentic information and general assistance to the public.



Amdavad Municipal Corporation To know more, send "Hi" to Patna Municipal Corporation at https://wa.me/+919264447449



To know more, send "Hi" to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation here: http://wa.me/+917567855303 It has launched its comprehensive complaint redressal system chat service on WhatsApp that gives citizens multiple options for - complaint registration, quick registrations, re-opening complaints, and knowing their status. The chatbot also enables access to easy payment for property tax bills.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation

It is the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in Andhra Pradesh to launch a WhatsApp chatbot that enables citizens to get prompt and easy assistance on a range of services like addressing public grievances, tax payments, sharing feedback and suggestions, and a means to know their Secretariat better, all within a WhatsApp chat thread.