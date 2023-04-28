Home / India News / My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty

My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty

Akshata Murty married UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2009 and the latter made a quick rise to power in the years that followed

BS Trends New Delhi
My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law and Infosys chairperson Sudha Murty on Friday said that her daughter, Akshata Murty, 'made her husband a Prime Minister.'
Akshata Murty married UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2009 and the latter made a quick rise to power in the years that followed. In a video that was shared on Instagram by Vishweshwar Bhat, Editor in Chief of Vishwavani Daily, Sudha Murty can be heard saying that while she made her husband a businessman, her daughter made hers a PM.

In the Instagram post, she also said, "The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister."
At 42, Sunak is the youngest prime minister of the UK as well as the Member of Parliament who became the PM in a span of just seven years. Sunak was elected to lead the top position in the UK in October 2022 after the nation witnessed high political drama after Boris Johnson stepped down from the post and Liz Truss served as the PM for nearly a month.

Akshata Murthy is the daughter of one of India's richest people and has an estimated personal fortune of around Pounds 730 million. In the video which is now doing rounds on the internet, Murty also spoke about how her daughter has influenced Sunak's life and especially his diet.
Sunak and his wife have been subject to constant scrutiny over the last few years owing to the billionaire status of his wife's father (Narayana Murthy), which has raised questions about whether Sunak has declared the full extent of his family's financial interests.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

