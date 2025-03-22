Home / India News / Nagpur violence: 14 more held, 105 arrested so far; 3 new FIRs registered

Nagpur violence: 14 more held, 105 arrested so far; 3 new FIRs registered

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew
Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured during the violence (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said.

According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday.

The official said three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"Fourteen accused were arrested from different parts of the city in connection with the riots. Three more FIRs have been registered related to the riots," Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal said.

He said the decision to lift the curfew from some parts of the city would be made after a high-level review meeting.

Also Read

LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault

Nagpur violence: Court remands 17 accused to police custody till March 22

Nagpur violence: Muslim leaders seek impartial probe, urge CM to meet reps

Glorifying invaders act of treason, 'new India' won't accept it: Adityanath

Tin sheets erected on sides of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad

Singhal, meanwhile, held a meeting at Police Bhavan in Civil Lines here to take stock of the situation.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured during the violence.

Key accused Fahim Khan is among those booked for sedition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi temperature rises, may hit 40 degrees soon; AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' for fifth day as temperature rises

Media must vie for independence, many being controlled: Justice Muralidhar

'12 peace accords signed, 10.9K youth gave up arms in Northeast': Amit Shah

CBI files 3 FIRs in ₹9000-crore Noida Sports City 'scam', conducts raids

Topics :NagpurviolenceMaharashtraHindu-Muslim riots

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story