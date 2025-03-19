Nagpur violence: 19 accused sent to police custody, curfew in several areas

A local court has sent 19 people, accused in the Nagpur violence, to police custody till March 21.

The police produced them before the court on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency PTI.

So far, around 50 people have been arrested for stone-pelting and arson in the city on Monday night. A senior police officer said the situation is now under control.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said they will review the situation on Wednesday afternoon.

To maintain peace, about 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas. Special police teams are patrolling under the command of a senior officer.

The city police have announced a curfew in several areas, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar.

Angry mobs damaged homes, set vehicles on fire

On Monday night, violence broke out in Nagpur after rumours spread that a holy book of a community had been burnt during a protest, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing group, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. As the rumours spread, angry mobs attacked different areas, causing injuries to people and damage to property.

According to a PTI report, the trouble started around 7:30 pm in central Nagpur. Protesters threw stones at police officers, injuring six civilians and three policemen. Later, around 10:30 pm, more violence erupted in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road. Mobs set vehicles on fire, damaged homes, and even attacked a clinic, eyewitnesses said.

Officials said the worst-hit area was the road from Chitnis Park to Shukrawari Talao. Rioters burned cars and threw stones at houses. In the Old Hislop College area near Chitnis Park, residents said a group of people entered their neighbourhood, damaged cars, broke windows, and destroyed household items.

[With inputs from PTI]