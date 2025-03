LIVE news: US Chief Justice John Roberts hits out at Trump's call to impeach federal judge

The Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts has slammed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday after Trump argued that to resolve a court dispute, impeachment of the judge is required. This comes after a post by President Trump which called for the impeachment of US District Judge James Boasberg , as the Republican president called him a “troublemaker and agitator” after he ordered the administration to pause deportations of accused gang members to El Salvador.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jammu in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border. The raids are underway at these locations in close coordination with police and security forces since morning based on specific inputs, officials said. The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.President Donald Trump fired two Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to exert his administration's control over independent agencies across the government. Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said they'd been dismissed illegally and would sue to block Trump's order. They also said they consider themselves still part of the FTC, though whether they will still have access to their offices and logistical tools like email going forward was unclear.Removing Bedoya and Slaughter could free up space on the five-member FTC for new commissioners loyal to Trump and his priorities and policies.