LIVE news: US Chief Justice John Roberts hits out at Trump's call to impeach federal judge

The Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts has slammed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday after Trump argued that to resolve a court dispute, impeachment of the judge is required. This comes after a post by President Trump which called for the impeachment of US District Judge James Boasberg, as the Republican president called him a “troublemaker and agitator” after he ordered the administration to pause deportations of accused gang members to El Salvador.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jammu in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border. The raids are underway at these locations in close coordination with police and security forces since morning based on specific inputs, officials said. The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown. President Donald Trump fired two Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to exert his administration's control over independent agencies across the government. Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said they'd been dismissed illegally and would sue to block Trump's order. They also said they consider themselves still part of the FTC, though whether they will still have access to their offices and logistical tools like email going forward was unclear.Removing Bedoya and Slaughter could free up space on the five-member FTC for new commissioners loyal to Trump and his priorities and policies.
10:19 AM
ASI's death in mob attack: MP govt transfers SP, collector of Mauganj
Days after a mob attack claimed the life of a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, the government has transferred its collector and the superintendent of police. The transfer orders were issued late on Tuesday night. On March 15, a group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a man, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of ASI Ramcharan Gautam at Gadra village, some 25 km from the district headquarters.
10:09 AM
Sitapur Cong MP Rakesh Rathor walks out of jail after getting bail in rape case
Congress MP Rakesh Rathor walked out of the Sitapur jail on Wednesday morning, a day after a local court granted him bail in a rape case. Rathor was arrested on January 30 and had been lodged in jail since then. "We have secured the bail at the earliest and are thankful to the system. The MP, his well-wishers and supporters are very happy," the lawmaker's brother Anil Rathor told reporters outside the jail.
9:53 AM
Sunita Williams back on Earth, her ancestral Gujarat village over the moon
Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Willaims' ancestral village in Gujarat's Mehsana district burst into celebrations on Wednesday morning as a SpaceX capsule carrying her and her colleague Butch Wilmore splashed down off the Florida coast. Residents celebrated the moment by bursting firecrackers, dancing and chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev'.
9:24 AM
Pakistan Army chief calls for turning country into ‘hard state’ in fight against terrorism
At a high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday emphasised the need to turn Pakistan into a “hard state.” He argued that the struggle against militancy was “a battle” for the country’s “survival”.
9:18 AM
News update: Four office-goers killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire in Pune
8:59 AM
Judge blocks Trump admin from terminating $14 bn in 'green bank' grants
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from terminating $ 14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration, saying the government's vague and unsubstantiated assertions of fraud are insufficient. The order by US District Judge Tonya Chutkan prevents for now the Environmental Protection Agency from ending the grant programme, which totaled $ 20 billion.