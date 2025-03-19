Indian cities brace for heatwaves but lack long-term planning, study finds

A new study has found that some of India's cities most vulnerable to future heatwaves are primarily focusing on short-term responses, while long-term measures remain rare. The study was published in Sustainable Futures Collaborative, a research organisation based in New Delhi.

The research examined how nine major Indian cities—Bengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad, Gwalior, Kota, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mumbai, and Surat—are preparing for increasing heatwaves. These cities account for over 11 per cent of India's urban population. The study highlighted the need to train government officials to manage future heatwave challenges.

Long-term actions remain rare

The report stated that while all nine cities are taking immediate steps to address heatwaves, “long-term actions remain rare, and where they do exist, they are poorly targeted.” Without effective long-term strategies, India may face more heat-related deaths due to increasingly frequent, intense, and prolonged heatwaves in the coming years, it stated.

ALSO READ | As mercury increases, NDMA readies 300 heat action plans for cities "Many of the long-term risk reduction measures we focus on will take several years to mature. They must be implemented now, with urgency, to have a chance of preventing significant increases in mortality and economic damage in the coming decades," said Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Visiting Fellow at the Sustainable Futures Collaborative and Doctoral Researcher at King's College London, speaking to PTI.

Most of the cities studied have adopted short-term measures such as ensuring access to drinking water, adjusting work schedules, and increasing hospital capacity during heatwaves. These emergency responses are mainly led by national and state disaster management and health authorities rather than city-level Heat Action Plans (HAPs). Since HAPs focus on long-term strategies, their weak implementation limits their effectiveness, the report said.

The study also found that these cities lack measures such as occupational cooling for workers, insurance for lost wages, improved fire management, and power grid upgrades. Some efforts, like tree planting and rooftop solar installations, do not benefit the people who need them most.

Poor urban planning

The report noted that while the health sector has taken steps such as training healthcare workers and tracking heat-related deaths, urban planning has not integrated heat risks into its policies. Cities are treating the effects of heat rather than preventing them, the study found.

ALSO READ | India likely underreporting heat-related deaths: WHO's ex-chief scientist The authors highlighted poor coordination among government departments, staff shortages, technical gaps, and a lack of urgency as major challenges in long-term heat adaptation. They suggested that local governments should use Heat Action Plans to track progress and focus on long-term solutions.

Need to invest in long-term solutions

The study also recommended that states use disaster funds to mitigate heat risks and invest in long-term solutions. Additionally, if cities appoint Chief Heat Officers (CHOs), these officials should have sufficient authority and resources to address heat-related challenges effectively.

To improve preparedness, the study suggested that India's 10 most heat-affected cities should train officials responsible for implementing heat-related policies. Every district facing serious climate risks should have well-trained disaster management staff to handle future heatwaves, they added. [With inputs from PTI]