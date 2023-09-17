Namami Gange members perform 'Ganga Aarti' for long life of PM Modi

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday, Namami Gange project members performed Aarti on River Ganga along with his picture and offered prayers for his long life.

They poured milk from the podium into the river and conducted prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat wishing long life for PM Modi.

Namami Gange Varanasi convenor Rajesh Shukla said, "When the Prime Minister had chosen Kashi as his parliamentary constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had also said that Mother Ganga had called him. Since then, as the son of Mother Ganga, PM Modi's priority under Namami Gange is to clean the Ganga and ensure that the garbage of the cities does not fall into the Ganga. PM Modi's dream is that India should become self-reliant, for this, we have sought blessings by performing Aarti and anointing milk to Mother Ganga."

'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.

The members were seen carrying the national flag, blessings were sought from Mother Ganga for PM Modi. It was urged to include cleanliness as a culture. Prayers were offered to River Ganga for the fulfilment of the government's commitment to make the country self-reliant and provide good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Namami Gange Kashi area coordinator Rajesh Shukla, metropolitan co-coordinator Sarika Gupta, Sunita Jaiswal, Rita Patel, Geeta Sachdeva, Pankaj Agrahari, Ramesh Chauhan, Sunita Aggarwal, Hanuman Prasad and a large number of citizens were mainly present in the event.