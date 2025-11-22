Home / India News / Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches, the statement said

Namo Bharat train
The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines, the corporation stated, adding that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm | Image: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened its Namo Bharat trains and stations to celebrate personal milestones, offering options for birthday events, pre-wedding shoots and other private occasions, an official statement said on Saturday.

Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches, the statement said.

A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot is also available for static shoots. Bookings start at Rs 5,000 per hour, with 30 minutes each allotted for setting up and removing decorations or equipment, it stated.

The NCRTC said the service offers a distinctive experience, with Namo Bharat's modern, internationally designed coaches providing a visually appealing setting for photographs and small gatherings.

The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines, the corporation stated, adding that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm and will be organised in a way that does not disrupt train operations or inconvenience commuters.

All activities will take place under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the statement said.

With stations located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut South, the initiative is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, offering them a familiar yet unusual space to mark special moments, it said.

The NCRTC stated that it has also formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations.

These locations can be booked for short-term use at competitive rates, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TrainsNew Delhievent organiser

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

