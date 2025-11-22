Home / India News / Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand, the railways ministry said

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate
According to the ministry, shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year surpassing the 1 billion-tonne mark, reaching 1,020 million tonnes as of November 19, the Railway Ministry said on Saturday.

"This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors: coal remains the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron & finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT)," a press note from the ministry stated.

"Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand," it added.

Drawing a comparison, it emphasised that freight loading between April to October further underscores this positive trajectory, touching 935.1 MT in 2025, compared to 906.9 MT during the same period last year, marking a healthy year-on-year growth.

"This sustained momentum, combined with improved daily loading rates, demonstrates Railways' capacity to support India's industrial expansion and infrastructure development," the note said.

"Recognising the critical role of cement in India's infrastructure growth, Railways has taken significant steps to optimise this segment's logistics capabilities," it added.

Highlighting the recent rollout of comprehensive reforms, including the Policy for Bulk Cement Terminals and rationalised rates for bulk cement movement in containers, the ministry said that these developments made a strategic initiative to modernise cement transportation.

"These measures aim to increase bulk handling capacity, reduce transit time, and lower logistics costs, directly benefiting both industry players and end consumers while driving greater efficiency across the supply chain. Such targeted interventions catalyse sectoral transformation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics.

"It reduces carbon footprints, decongests highways, and provides industries, including MSMEs, access to greener logistics solutions," the note said.

"These developments reinforce India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emission targets and positioning Railways as a catalyst for both economic and environmental progress," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian RailwaysFreightRailway Ministry

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

