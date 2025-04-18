Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

At just 17 months old, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy , is already making headlines as one of India’s youngest millionaires. The toddler is set to receive ₹3.3 crore from Infosys’ final dividend payout for the financial year ending March 2025, reported Moneycontrol.

Born in November 2023 in Bengaluru to Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan, Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and author-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty. His cousins, Krishna and Anoushka, are the daughters of Akshata Murty and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

ALSO READ: IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26 Ekagrah’s journey into the world of big money began at just four months old, when his grandfather gifted him 1.5 million shares of Infosys — a 0.04 per cent stake in the tech giant. The value of this early inheritance? A jaw-dropping ₹240 crore at the time.

On April 17, Infosys declared a final dividend of ₹22 per share. With his 1.5 million shares, Ekagrah’s latest dividend earning will clock in at ₹3.3 crore — taking his total dividend income for the year to an astounding ₹10.65 crore. He had already earned ₹7.35 crore through interim dividends declared earlier at ₹49 per share.

The company’s stock exchange filing notes that shareholders eligible for the final dividend will be determined by May 30, with payouts scheduled for June 30.

ALSO READ: India's richest report only a fraction of their wealth, says a new study Meanwhile, other members of the Murthy family are also in for hefty dividend windfalls. Narayana Murthy himself will pocket ₹33.3 crore, Sudha Murty ₹76 crore, and Akshata Murty, who owns a 1.04 per cent stake in Infosys, is expected to earn a staggering ₹85.71 crore.