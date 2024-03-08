Sensex (    %)
                             
Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM says 'testament to Nari Shakti'

Rajya Sabha updates: Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a social media post on Friday.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy, and education, have been immense and inspiring," PM Modi wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the news.


Describing the author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation as "a powerful testament to Nari Shakti", the prime minister wrote, "Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

The 73-year-old's nomination coincides with International Women's Day.

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services.

All you need to know about Sudha Murty


Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is also a member of the Gates Foundation's public healthcare initiatives. Murty established the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

In 2006, Sudha Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. Later in 2003, she received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.

Murty is married to Narayan Murty, co-founder of Infosys, and they have two children, Akshata and Rohan. Akshata Murty is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murthy is also recognised for her novel 'Dollar Bahu', which she wrote in Kannada and later translated into English. The novel was also televised into a dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. She also wrote the story 'Runa', which was adapted into a Marathi film.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

