Narco-terror case: SIA raids continue for second day in J-K's Poonch

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case for the second day on Sunday, officials said.

The SIA carried out raids at multiple locations in the border district and questioned several people to expose the narco-terror module headed by Rafiq Lala, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year, they said.

On Saturday, the SIA raided over half-a-dozen places, including Lala's house in Danna Doyiyan village in Mandi tehsil.

In March, 7 kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from Lala's house.

The SIA took Lala into custody on July 1 for questioning him over his alleged links across the border.