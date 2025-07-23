PM Modi to embark on visit to UK, Maldives from today; what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart on a four-day visit to the UK and Maldives today. His visit to the UK will focus on finalising the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a significant step in bilateral trade relations. PM Modi will also travel to the Maldives, where he has been invited as the “guest of honour” at the country’s Independence Day celebrations, underlining New Delhi’s continued focus on strengthening ties in the Indian Ocean region.

Besides holding wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer during his visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet King Charles III, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

PM Modi’s four-day visit to the countries came days after the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 21. PM Modi’s UK visit agenda * This marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fourth visit to the United Kingdom since taking office. * British PM Keir Starmer will host Modi at Chequers, the official country residence located approximately 50 km northwest of London, on July 24. * Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds are expected to sign the India–UK FTA during the visit, according to PTI sources. ALSO READ: Explained: What the India-UK free trade deal means for both economies * The signing is likely to take place in the presence of both Prime Ministers, signifying the culmination of prolonged bilateral negotiations.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement Earlier in May, India and the UK sealed an FTA, which is likely to benefit 99 per cent of Indian exports from tariffs, thereby making it easier for British companies to export whisky, cars, and other products to India. The FTA is expected to boost the overall trade basket of the country as well. ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal to visit UK to push India-UK FTA towards implementation The agreement, concluded after three years of negotiations, is expected to ensure comprehensive market access to Indian exporters in the UK across all sectors. Citing officials, PTI reported that India will benefit from tariff removal on nearly 99 per cent of tariff lines.

According to the UK government, the FTA with India is its “biggest and most economically significant” bilateral deal since exiting the European Union. Bilateral trade between India and the UK crossed $55 billion in 2024, and the agreement is expected to increase this by £25.5 billion annually by 2040. The UK is India’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, having invested $36 billion. On the other hand, Indian investments in the UK are estimated at $20 billion, with nearly 1,000 Indian companies employing nearly 100,000 people across Britain. PM Modi’s Maldives visit On July 25, PM Modi will visit Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the Independence Day celebrations on July 26 as “guest of honour”, becoming the first foreign leader to do so under Muizzu's administration. He will also engage in detailed discussions with Muizzu and inaugurate multiple development initiatives supported by India.