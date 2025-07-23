Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams across NCR

Delhi wakes up to heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams across NCR

Fresh monsoon showers hit Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams across key routes; IMD forecasts more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds this week

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains
Widespread traffic congestion was reported from parts of North and South Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A heavy downpour lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the capital over the next few days. 
The latest showers followed a heavy downpour on Tuesday, which had already left several areas waterlogged. Roads near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were inundated, although no flight disruptions were reported. 
Several areas in South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road experienced traffic jams due to water accumulation and slow-moving vehicles. 
  Widespread traffic congestion was reported from parts of North and South Delhi on Wednesday morning, triggered by the morning rain. Significant waterlogging was seen at the bases of flyovers, further aggravating delays for commuters.
 

IMD forecast: Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected

The IMD advisory said, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/ lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.” The forecast also includes gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. 
Rainfall is also expected in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh throughout the day, with the possibility of light to moderate intensity showers. 
The IMD warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding of roads, and the possible closure of underpasses due to the continuous rainfall. It also cautioned about potential minor damage to kutcha houses and makeshift huts.
 

  Yamuna water level to rise with Hathnikund discharge

Amid the ongoing showers, officials said water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has crossed the 50,000 cusecs mark for the first time this monsoon season. This could cause a rise in Yamuna’s water level in Delhi, adding to concerns of potential flooding, India Today reported.
 

July rainfall close to monthly normal

Delhi has received 234.6 mm of rainfall so far this season, compared to the normal 217.5 mm — 8 per cent above average since the monsoon began on June 29. In July alone, the Safdarjung weather station reported rainfall for 10 days, recording 127.5 mm. The normal for the month is 143 mm. 
Before Wednesday’s showers, the city had recorded 136.3 mm of rainfall this month. Delhi typically receives 209.7 mm in July.
 

Temperatures to remain mild amid showers

According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, with minimums dropping to about 23 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. The weather will remain mostly cloudy with very light to moderate rain expected till July 28, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning.
 
[With agency inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon havoc kills 135 in Himachal; landslides, floods claim 76 lives

SC declines plea seeking transfer of Waqf Act petition from Delhi HC

Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to judicial custody till August 4 in liquor scam

US retail giant Costco to set up global capability centre in India: Report

Parliamentary panel recommends RRTS link between IGI and Jewar Airports

Topics :monsoon rainfallWaterloggingRainfallIMD on rainsIMD weather forecastDelhi-NCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story