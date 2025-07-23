Delhi wakes up to heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams across NCR

A heavy downpour lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the capital over the next few days.

The latest showers followed a heavy downpour on Tuesday, which had already left several areas waterlogged. Roads near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were inundated, although no flight disruptions were reported.

Several areas in South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road experienced traffic jams due to water accumulation and slow-moving vehicles.

Widespread traffic congestion was reported from parts of North and South Delhi on Wednesday morning, triggered by the morning rain. Significant waterlogging was seen at the bases of flyovers, further aggravating delays for commuters.

IMD forecast: Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected The IMD advisory said, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/ lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.” The forecast also includes gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Rainfall is also expected in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh throughout the day, with the possibility of light to moderate intensity showers. The IMD warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding of roads, and the possible closure of underpasses due to the continuous rainfall. It also cautioned about potential minor damage to kutcha houses and makeshift huts.

Yamuna water level to rise with Hathnikund discharge Amid the ongoing showers, officials said water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has crossed the 50,000 cusecs mark for the first time this monsoon season. This could cause a rise in Yamuna’s water level in Delhi, adding to concerns of potential flooding, India Today reported. July rainfall close to monthly normal Delhi has received 234.6 mm of rainfall so far this season, compared to the normal 217.5 mm — 8 per cent above average since the monsoon began on June 29. In July alone, the Safdarjung weather station reported rainfall for 10 days, recording 127.5 mm. The normal for the month is 143 mm.