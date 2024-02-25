'Nari shakti' touching new heights of progress in every field: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 110th edition of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, said that women's power in the country is touching new heights of progress in every field.

PM Modi also said that March 8, observed as International Women's Day, is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"After a few days on March 8, we will celebrate Women's Day. This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of the country. The great poet Bharathiyar Ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Nari Shakti (women power) is touching new heights of progress in every field," the PM said.

PM Modi further said that women of the country have displayed their leadership abilities in natural farming, water conservation, and cleanliness.

"Today, there's no such sector in the country in which women are lagging. The areas where women have displayed their leadership abilities are natural farming, water conservation, and cleanliness. Our Mother Earth is suffering due to the use of chemicals. Women's power in the nation is playing a big role in providing relief from this suffering," the PM said.

The PM also highlighted the 'NAMO Drone Didi' scheme, launched by PM Modi last year, and said that the initiative has brought changes in the lives of women living in rural areas.

"Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones? But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Namo Drone Didi scheme last year. Since then, apart from IFFCO, many fertilizer companies have come forward to empower women working in self-help group schemes such as 'Lakhpati didi'.

A landmark effort to empower women working in the agriculture sector involves the deployment of 15,000 drones and making 'drone didis' out of women--(SHGs) under the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendras initiative.

Under this 'Drone Ki Udaan' program, these SHGs undergo training on drone operation and maintenance.

The Namo Drone Didi Scheme scheme targets empowering 15,000 Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing them with drones to offer rental services to farmers.

PM Modi, in the radio programme, also engaged in virtual interaction with 'Namo Drone Beneficiary', Sunita Devi who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

Sita Devi highlighted the revolutionary impact of drones on farming technological advancements and agricultural practices.

Notably, several leaders of the BJP, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

Members from Delhi's BJP Minority Morcha and others listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at Urdu Park Jama Masjid Near Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Through this platform, Modi disseminates information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes.

Broadcasted in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat also reaches audiences in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic.