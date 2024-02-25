Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / No 'Mann ki baat' broadcast for 3 months in view of polls: PM Modi

No 'Mann ki baat' broadcast for 3 months in view of polls: PM Modi

In the 110th episode of the programme, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his monthly 'Mann ki baat' broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in line with political decorum in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 110th episode of the programme, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in March as it was done during the last polls as well, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes, he said, asserting that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's collective strength and achievements.

"It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people," the prime minister said.

"When we meet the next time, it will be 111th episode of the Mann ki baat," Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. What can be better than this, he said.

The prime minister has frequently expressed confidence of retaining power in the elections.

The programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.

Also Read

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Google Messages now supports Ultra HDR image sharing via RCS chats: Report

Google adds Image generator and more to AI-chatbot Bard: Know details

PM Modi to address 104th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

BJP to lose 250K votes on cancellation of police recruitment exam: Akhilesh

Shah to visit MP on Sunday to review BJP's Lok Sabha poll preparations

BJP holds meeting to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls of Uttar Pradesh

Public discourse was on corruption before 2014, Modi changed it: Minister

LS elections: Most parties in Tamil Nadu want EC to hold single-phase polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mann Ki BaatNarendra ModiLok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story