India joins Nasa's Artemis Accords: Here is why this is significant



Furthermore, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) have also agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. During his state visit to the United States this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the Artemis Accords with the nation's national space administration, as confirmed by the White House. This agreement holds significant importance for India to establish itself as a global space power.

What are Artemis Accords?

Nasa's Artemis programme focuses on making new scientific discoveries and expanding the exploration of the lunar surface. By studying the Moon, scientists hope to gain valuable insights and make discoveries that can contribute to advancements in various fields, including technology, medicine, and a better understanding of the workings of the entire universe.



Furthermore, the programme aims to land the first astronauts on Mars and eventually on other planets and celestial bodies. One of its key goals is to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. This historic event will pave the way for greater diversity and inclusivity in space exploration.

When were Artemis Accords established?

Nasa, in collaboration with the US Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020. The accords are agreements between the United States and seven other founding member nations. They reinforce the commitment to international space treaties and agreements, such as the Registration Convention and the Rescue and Return Agreement.



What are the guiding principles of the accords? Additionally, the accords emphasise best practices and norms that promote responsible behaviour, including the sharing of scientific data with the public.



Given that multiple countries and private companies are actively involved in lunar missions and operations, the accord lays out a set of shared principles to govern civil exploration and the use of outer space. Aside from exploration and discovery, the Artemis Accords also aims to create a foundation for peaceful and cooperative space exploration. These agreements facilitate progress, ensuring that humanity can explore space while upholding ethical and responsible practices.



For safety purposes, the accord calls for interoperability and emergency assistance when needed by whichever organisation or nation has the resources and ability to help in respective situations. Furthermore, communication and coordination with countries during exploration are important. According to Nasa, the principles include conducting all activities in space peacefully and with full transparency; this includes sharing findings, registering space objects, and releasing scientific data.



What is the budget, and who is funding the programme? The Accord calls for the protection of sites and artefacts preservation as well as the mindful use of resources during space exploration and development. Finally, Nasa and its partner nations must agree on the efficient disposal of spacecraft and plan to mitigate orbital debris.



According to Ars Technica, around $41.5 billion will be spent on the Artemis programme between the financial years 2024 and 2028, although it may not be sufficient due to the rising costs of equipment. The US has allocated $7.9 billion toward deep space exploration programmes in the financial year 2024. Out of this, approximately $3.2 billion will go towards the Artemis programme.

Why joining the Artemis Accords is an important step for India?

India's decision to join the Artemis Accords highlights its dedication to global space cooperation and a keen interest in participating in lunar exploration missions. By becoming a signatory, India can collaborate with other nations, including the United States, in future Moon missions. This collaboration enables the sharing of knowledge and expertise, contributing to the advancement of scientific research, technological development, and the expansion of humanity's presence in space.



Which other nations are a part of the Artemis Accords? Furthermore, as part of Prime Minister Modi's state visit, several US companies will partner with India to establish a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes diversification in the supply chain. Micron Technology, with the support of the Indian National Semiconductor Mission, recently announced a significant investment of over $800 million. Alongside additional financial backing from Indian authorities, this investment will create a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India. These developments highlight the growing collaboration between India and the United States in the field of technology and innovation.



The accords were extended to South Korea, New Zealand, Brazil, Poland, the Isle of Man, and Mexico in 2021. While Nasa is leading the Artemis programme, the accords were signed by the directors of the national space agencies of the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates in October 2020. Ukraine signed the accord a month later.



Spain, Ecuador, and now India have also signed on, making a total of 28 nations so far. In the following year, 2022, Israel, Romania, Bahrain, Singapore, Colombia, France, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Nigeria, and the Czech Republic also joined the accords.

Collaborating with other countries is essential to the accord in order to establish a sustainable and long-lasting presence on the Moon. This presence is crucial to Nasa's goal of sending astronauts to Mars, marking humanity's first mission to the red planet.