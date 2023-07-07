Solar storms will strike earth today, NASA warns. All you need to know

NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) issued a warning about the impact of two possible solar storms or coronal mass ejections(CMEs) on earth.

According to the US-based space agency’s report, the solar storm is expected to make contact with earth's surface and the charged particles can influence the magnetic field of our planet, today at around 5.30 pm.

The particles may disrupt power and communication infrastructure on earth's surface affecting the surface of our planet and impacting global positioning systems.

Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather scientist, shared some images of coronal mass ejections(CMEs) taken by the Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph Experiment (LASCO) placed within the SOHO spacecraft.

Dr Skov shared the information via Twitter that the first solar storm is much slower and might turn northeast and arrive before 5:30 pm IST. She further said that the storm is going 'slightly southward' and could arrive in the early hours of July 7.

She tweeted, "Our #Sun celebrates #July4 with its own special fireworks! We have two partly Earth-directed #solarstorms (aka CMEs) on their way. The second storm will catch up to the first giving us a 1,2-punch. Model predictions show impact likely July 7. I'll post NASA model runs next."