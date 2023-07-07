Home / India News / Defense ministry digitises NCC, opens zero balance accounts of all cadets

Defense ministry digitises NCC, opens zero balance accounts of all cadets

The NCC integrated software can be used from the time of enrolment till exit registration as alumni and even helps maintain records for cadets for future employment opportunities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PIB

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence has launched the NCC Integrated Software, which is interactive software that follows an ‘Entry to Exit Model’ and serves as a single window platform for NCC Cadets. This was developed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics (BISAG) and step towards digitisation and the Digital India mission.

The NCC Integrated Software will digitise the entire process from cadet enrollment in the NCC to their exit registration as alumni. This software also streamlines the issuance of certificates and creates a nationwide database of NCC cadets for future employment purposes.

During the launch event, the NCC and State Bank of India (SBI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This MoU facilitates the opening of zero balance accounts with debit card, chequebook, and passbook facilities for all NCC cadets under SBI's ‘Pahli Udaan’ scheme. Approximately 500,000 cadets will benefit from this collaboration annually.

The accounts will remain active until the completion of training or when the cadets reach 18 years of age, whichever is later. This initiative not only introduces cadets to the national banking system but also provides them with a platform to access government schemes through direct benefit transfer (DBT) of funds into their accounts.

As part of the DBT initiative, the defense ministry has revamped the physical uniform distribution process to enhance transparency and efficiency. Uniform allowances will now be directly transferred to the bank accounts of NCC cadets, eliminating the need for the existing central procurement and distribution system. This change ensures that cadets from even the remotest parts of the country receive their uniform allowances.

During the event, the defense minister praised the efforts of NCC, BISAG, and SBI in establishing the NCC Integrated Software and DBT. He expressed confidence that these steps will enhance access to NCC-related information across the country, benefiting both current and future cadets.

The launch event was attended by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DGNCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh AVSM VSM, and senior officials from the Ministry, NCC, BISAG, and SBI.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

