Falaknuma Express catches fire in Telangana’s Yadadri, passengers evacuated

On Friday morning, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express caught fire near Nalgonda in Telangana. However, there have been no casualties reported as of yet. As per sources, the incident occurred close to the Pagidipalli railway station in Bommaipalli, around 50 km from Hyderabad, at about 11:30 am on Friday morning.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined, but railway officials stated that no passengers had been injured. According to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, “All passengers were safely evacuated and shifted in buses after a fire broke out on the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir (rural) police station limits. Police, fire department, and railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported. Out of 18 coaches, 11 are detached and taken away safely. A total of seven bogies caught fire, out of which the fire is extinguished in three bogies as of now.”

Falaknuma Express accident: Insights
According to officials, three coaches – S4, S5, and S6 – at first caught fire, forcing all passengers to exit the train immediately. They claimed that alternate plans were being made.


Railway's Chief Relations Officer stated that "Cancellation of trains and alternate routes will be figured once the fire is extinguished. We will provide more information later.”

According to a senior South Central Railway official, two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire. An eyewitness told TV channels that all the passengers had alighted after the fire was noticed. "The situation is totally under control. No injuries, no casualties. All the passengers are safe," a SCR official told PTI. SCR's top officials were on their way to the accident scene. 

