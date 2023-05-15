Home / India News / National Centre for Financial Education invites application for CEO post

The appointment would be on contract basis for a period of three years initially, which can be extended up to a maximum of two years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), promoted by capital markets watchdog Sebi and other regulators, has invited applications for the post of chief executive officer.

The CEO is expected to provide administrative, operational and strategic leadership to NCFE under the overall guidance of its board of directors, according to a public notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The appointment would be on contract basis for a period of three years initially, which can be extended up to a maximum of two years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Applicants are required to have the vision and ability to transform NCFE into an institution of national importance. The selected candidate will exercise general supervision and control over the day-to-day affairs of the institute and implement the decisions of its governing board, the notice said.

Also, the selected candidate needs to develop new partnerships with multiple agencies and stakeholders - apart from networking with local institutions, government and development agencies.

Applicants should have an experience of at least 20 years in the financial sector or research or education. They should not exceed 62 years of age as of March 2023.

The total annual remuneration payable to the CEO would be Rs 48 lakh. The last date to submit the application is May 12.

NCFE, a not-for-profit company, is promoted by Reserve bank of India (RBI), Sebi, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It promotes financial education across the country.

It carries out a significant amount of financial education campaigns to help people manage money more effectively to achieve financial well-being by accessing appropriate financial products and services through related entities.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

