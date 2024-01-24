National Girl Child Day 2024: History, theme, importance and quotes

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 to highlight the inequalities and discrimination faced by girls in India. Through this day, the government attempts to focus on the standards of equality and pride for each girl. This yearly occasion emphasises the significance of giving equal chances and dignity to girls, empowering their schooling and overall well-being.

Every year, on this day, awareness campaigns are coordinated nationwide to promote girls’ empowerment. These drives act as suggestions to society about the meaning of offering equivalent opportunities and dignity to each girl.

The Indian government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaigns and programs align with National Girl Child Day. It is an aggregate work to resolve issues like child marriage, discrimination, and violence against girls.

National Girl Child Day 2024: History National Girl Child Day was established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has been observed annually with a common theme. The drive recognizes the extraordinary challenges faced by girls, including gender inequality, school dropouts, healthcare issues, education limitations, child marriage, and gender-based violence. What is the importance of National Girl Child Day? Because it addresses issues that girls in India face and promotes gender equality, this annual event is very important. National Girl Child Day brings issues to light about the significance of empowering girls through education, health, and social support.

The initiative promotes a society in which girls have equal access to opportunities and can make meaningful contributions and acknowledges the potential of every girl child.

National Girl Child Day: Quotes • "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama • "Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more Imagination than men." -Katherine Johnson • "A strong woman looks challenged in the eye and gives it a wink." - Gina Carey • "If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai

• "Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world." - Marilyn Monroe.