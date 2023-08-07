Home / India News / National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage

National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage

India is known for its tremendously evolved handloom industry, being a strong pillar of the country's economy. Today, the Handloom Day remembers the Swadeshi Movement of 7th August 1905

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
National Handloom Day 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year across India on August 7. The essential objective of observing the Handloom Day is to promote this industry and to recognize and honour the skills and hard work of the vast pool of handicraft workers across the country.

Indian PM Narendra Modi will take part in the National Handloom Day celebrations around 12 pm today at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi. "This is an occasion to reiterate our commitment towards popularising local textiles and handlooms in the spirit of being 'Vocal For Local," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

Who started Handloom day? 
The National Handloom Day was first marked in 2015, a practice initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative was started by the Modi government for spreading awareness about the significance of the handloom sector and the contribution of the community of weavers engaged in this field.


The government chose August 7 for observing the National Handloom Day as it was on this day in 1905 that the Swadeshi Movement was launched in Calcutta (Kolkata). The movement was then spearheaded by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai.

The aim of the Swadeshi movement was to promote the use of locally made goods and independence from imports, which mostly involved handlooms. This movement had contributed significantly in independence of the country from the English Rule.

Also read: PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on Aug 7

Why is National Handloom Day celebrated?
It is important for all to know the significance of the day as it not just preserves the rich heritage of our nation but also promotes the range of abilities and craftsmanship of our people. The handloom sector is one of the significant pillars of the Indian economy after the agricultural sector in our country.


A huge segment of women contribute their service as weavers and other artistic hands in this industry which is turning into the biggest part for employment too. These artisans and skilled workers as an industry have been supporting the country as a soft power by guaranteeing a flow of income.

Also, the day is likewise significant as it seeks to value and promote the handloom industry in various levels while safeguarding handloom production. The long-term trustworthiness of the sector is promoted because of the National Handloom Day celebration.

What is the theme of the 2023 Handloom day and how is it celebrated?
The National Handloom Day theme 2023 has not been declared yet although it can be celebrated through promotion of the industry, which is much needed. The last year's theme for the National Handloom Day was "Handloom, an Indian Heritage".


To celebrate the day, one can go to handloom fairs around the city and can likewise assist the local weavers with getting natural materials and access to the market for better business. Also, you can bring issues to light about the Indian handloom for the ones who are less familiar with this rich heritage.

Also Read

Supermoon 2023: How does this blue supermoon impact zodiac signs?

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

World Civil Defence day 2023 celebrated today: Theme, History, Importance

World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration

PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on Aug 7

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

Thailand's rice exports benefiting from India's export ban: Minister

Odisha floods: Shortage of drinking water as inundated roads halt tankers

Rahul Gandhi's status as Lok Sabha MP restored; to attend Parliament today

Modi government significantly enhancing border infrastructure: S Jaishankar

Topics :National Handloom DayIndian handloomhandloom and weaving market

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story