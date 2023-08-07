National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year across India on August 7. The essential objective of observing the Handloom Day is to promote this industry and to recognize and honour the skills and hard work of the vast pool of handicraft workers across the country.

Indian PM Narendra Modi will take part in the National Handloom Day celebrations around 12 pm today at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi. "This is an occasion to reiterate our commitment towards popularising local textiles and handlooms in the spirit of being 'Vocal For Local," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

Who started Handloom day? The National Handloom Day was first marked in 2015, a practice initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative was started by the Modi government for spreading awareness about the significance of the handloom sector and the contribution of the community of weavers engaged in this field.

The government chose August 7 for observing the National Handloom Day as it was on this day in 1905 that the Swadeshi Movement was launched in Calcutta (Kolkata). The movement was then spearheaded by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai.





The aim of the Swadeshi movement was to promote the use of locally made goods and independence from imports, which mostly involved handlooms. This movement had contributed significantly in independence of the country from the English Rule.

Why is National Handloom Day celebrated? It is important for all to know the significance of the day as it not just preserves the rich heritage of our nation but also promotes the range of abilities and craftsmanship of our people. The handloom sector is one of the significant pillars of the Indian economy after the agricultural sector in our country.

A huge segment of women contribute their service as weavers and other artistic hands in this industry which is turning into the biggest part for employment too. These artisans and skilled workers as an industry have been supporting the country as a soft power by guaranteeing a flow of income.

Also, the day is likewise significant as it seeks to value and promote the handloom industry in various levels while safeguarding handloom production. The long-term trustworthiness of the sector is promoted because of the National Handloom Day celebration.

What is the theme of the 2023 Handloom day and how is it celebrated? The National Handloom Day theme 2023 has not been declared yet although it can be celebrated through promotion of the industry, which is much needed. The last year's theme for the National Handloom Day was "Handloom, an Indian Heritage".

To celebrate the day, one can go to handloom fairs around the city and can likewise assist the local weavers with getting natural materials and access to the market for better business. Also, you can bring issues to light about the Indian handloom for the ones who are less familiar with this rich heritage.