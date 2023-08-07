Home / India News / Modi government significantly enhancing border infrastructure: S Jaishankar

Modi government significantly enhancing border infrastructure: S Jaishankar

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges.

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The external affairs minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

