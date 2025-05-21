Home / India News / National Herald case: ED has prima facie case against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

National Herald case: ED has prima facie case against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

In April, the ED filed a chargesheet in connection with the money laundering case linked to the National Herald case, naming Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
The case was filed after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2014 filed a complaint, which was held by both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Since 2015, both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been on bail | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that a ‘prima facie’ case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case.
 
The investigating agency submitted before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submission on whether to take cognisance of the matter, LiveLaw reported. The Rouse Avenue court heard the opening submission made by ED and noted, "Mediating between the above submission court deems it fit that opening submissions are made by ED today. The learned ASG has advanced opening submissions for the ED. The matter will be taken up for remaining submissions by ED and for submissions by proposed accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2-8." 
The court also directed the ED to permit a copy of the complaint to the complainant and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint, the case was first registered. 
In April, the ED filed a chargesheet in connection with the money laundering case linked to the National Herald case, naming Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Filed on April 9, the chargesheet also listed Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as co-accused.
 

Also Read

Delhi court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Court refuses to issue notices to Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

'I am waiting for invitation': Priyanka Gandhi amid ED probe on family

BJP dares Congress to seek fast trial in Herald case, slams graft defence

ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661 crore assets in National Herald chargesheet

 

National Herald case

The National Herald case centers on the transfer of assets worth over ₹2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd, which once published the now-defunct National Herald newspaper founded by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
 
The assets were acquired by the Young Indian company, in which both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi hold a 38 per cent stake.
 
 
The case was filed after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2014 filed a complaint, which was held by both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Since 2015, both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been on bail.
 
The investigating agency is probing the allegations levelled against Associated Journals Ltd, that its properties were acquired for just ₹50 lakh, which was far below the actual value. The agency is also probing the claims of rent agreements and fake donations worth crores being used to create fake proceeds.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC grants anticipatory bail to ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar in fraud case

No one can claim government land as Waqf, Centre tells Supreme Court

ED searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home minister

Cash discovery row: SC rejects plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Rahul GandhiNational Herald caseSonia GandhiEnforcement DirectorateSubramanian SwamyBS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story