National Herald case: ED has prima facie case against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that a ‘prima facie’ case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case.

The investigating agency submitted before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submission on whether to take cognisance of the matter, LiveLaw reported. The Rouse Avenue court heard the opening submission made by ED and noted, "Mediating between the above submission court deems it fit that opening submissions are made by ED today. The learned ASG has advanced opening submissions for the ED. The matter will be taken up for remaining submissions by ED and for submissions by proposed accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2-8."

The court also directed the ED to permit a copy of the complaint to the complainant and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint, the case was first registered.

National Herald case

The National Herald case centers on the transfer of assets worth over ₹2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd, which once published the now-defunct National Herald newspaper founded by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The assets were acquired by the Young Indian company, in which both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi hold a 38 per cent stake.

The case was filed after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2014 filed a complaint, which was held by both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Since 2015, both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been on bail.

The investigating agency is probing the allegations levelled against Associated Journals Ltd, that its properties were acquired for just ₹50 lakh, which was far below the actual value. The agency is also probing the claims of rent agreements and fake donations worth crores being used to create fake proceeds.